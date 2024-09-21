Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Raducanu suffers latest injury blow as foot problem forces Korea Open retirement

Raducanu had previously beaten two top-50 players in Seoul en route to the last eight

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 21 September 2024 08:01
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from the Korea Open
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from the Korea Open (PA)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Emma Raducanu’s injury problems struck again as she retired from her Korea Open quarter-final against top seed Daria Kasatkina.

The 21-year-old Briton had just lost the first set 6-1 when she withdrew having struggled with a foot issue.

Raducanu had previously beaten two top-50 players in Seoul en route to the last eight, in American Peyton Stearns and China’s Yue Yuan. She had taken a medical timeout in the clash with Yue, though overcame the issue to progress.

Looking to make just her second ever WTA Tour semi-final, having also reached the last four in Nottingham in June, the 2021 US Open champion initially saw her match against world number 13 Kasatkina rained off on Friday.

When the contest then did get under way on Saturday, Raducanu – who spoke earlier this week of wanting to play as manay matches as possible before the end of the season – was broken by her Russian opponent in the second game.

She immediately broke back, but was unable to build on that and, after Kasatkina had wrapped up the set, Raducanu went over and shook her hand having decided due to the foot problem that she would not continue.

“I feel sorry for Emma ... it’s easy to get injured, especially deep into these tournaments,” Kasatkina said. “I wish her a speedy recovery.”

PA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in