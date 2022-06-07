Emma Raducanu forced to retire from Nottingham Open with injury
Emma Raducanu has been forced to retire with injury in the first set of her grass-court season in Nottingham.
The US Open champion, who has suffered with a string of injuries since beginning life on the WTA Tour, needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.
She received treatment on her left side and took painkillers but continued to look in pain.
Raducanu attempted to carry on but was forced to pull out at 4-3 down in the first set.
It was her first match in the UK since her historic run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, which she followed up with a memorable victory at Flushing Meadow.
More follows...
