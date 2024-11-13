Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Raducanu has been backed to play a starring role for Great Britain on her return from injury at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The former US Open champion celebrated her 22nd birthday in Malaga on Wednesday as she prepared for Britain’s opening match against Germany on Friday.

Raducanu has not played a match since spraining ligaments in her foot during the Korea Open in September but has recovered sufficiently to take her place in Anne Keothavong’s team.

Raducanu led Britain to victory over France in the qualifiers in April and will again team up with Katie Boulter in what tournament director Conchita Martinez believes could be a winning combination.

“We’ve seen that she can play amazing tennis,” said the former Wimbledon champion of Raducanu. “She’s one of the best tennis players out there with great results. It’s great that Great Britain can count on her. She’s played before and she’s passionate for her country and I think it’s going to be great. I love that she’s coming and I can’t wait to see her play.

“Katie has been playing great tennis in the last two tournaments. I was there in Asia and I saw her play. She’s also very passionate to play for her country. I think they can do great. I think it’s going to be an open event. We have some great players but there’s going to be great competition.”

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will team up in the BJK Cup Finals ( PA Wire )

The event offers Raducanu the chance to finish what has been a reasonably successful season on a high.

She has posted some strong results, notably on the British grass, and had stayed largely injury free until this latest setback but questions remain about her scheduling and physical resilience.

Britain will go into the tie against Germany, who are led by 84th-ranked Laura Siegemund, as favourites, with Boulter looking to continue her good form after reaching the final of the Hong Kong Open in her last tournament.

Victory would send Britain – who also have Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls in their squad – through to a quarter-final against defending champions Canada on Sunday.

The tournament begins on Wednesday with a tie between hosts Spain and Poland, led by Iga Swiatek, the highest-ranked player to have made the trip.

For the first time, the BJK Cup is being held at the same venue as its male equivalent, the Davis Cup, having been moved from its original host Seville, and the events will overlap for two days early next week.

open image in gallery Rafael Nadal is playing his final event as a professional ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

There is no doubt about the hottest ticket in town, with home hero Rafael Nadal playing the final tournament of his illustrious career, but Martinez is not concerned that will overshadow the women’s event.

“They are two different events and we’re going to have our fans,” she said. “This is going to be great to see also the atmosphere where people from Billie Jean King Cup or Davis Cup can move around into different courts and see great tennis.

“Of course, for Spain it’s going to be massive, but I don’t think it’s going to overshadow it, in fact I think it’s going to be helpful for Billie Jean King Cup.”

Martinez is hoping to have time in amongst her duties to see Nadal’s farewell, which could come as early as next Tuesday, when Spain take on the Netherlands.

And she believes this year could be a forerunner for a permanent joint event in the future, saying: “I know Billie Jean is keen to see that and I think it’s very exciting.

“We have a lot of combined events on the tour during the year. I know the women and men that are playing Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are looking forward to being together as a team.

“It’s moving that way. I’m not sure when it’s going to happen but this year it’s going to be a good opportunity to see how this is going to be in the future.”