Emma Raducanu sparks US Open injury fears as practice hampered by wrist issue
The 19-year-old was in tears and twice stopped her practice session
Emma Raducanu sparked injury fears on the eve of the defence of her US Open title.
The British number one twice stopped her practice session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday and was in tears on the court.
Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before calling a temporary halt to the session, her first at the US Open venue this year, after little more than half an hour.
The 19-year-old seemed to be feeling something in her wrist and was consoled by coach Dmitry Tursunov before walking to the side of the court in tears.
After composing herself, Raducanu returned to the court and continued to pound forehands but shortly afterwards the session again stopped and the 11th seed headed off court with physio Will Herbert for approximately 15 minutes.
There was no further cause for alarm, with Raducanu completing the two-hour session, serving and playing points.
She was due to face the media later on Friday ahead of a first-round clash with France’s Alize Cornet on Tuesday.
