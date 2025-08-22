Emma Raducanu: Grand slams should follow US Open with star-studded mixed doubles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu believes the other grand slam tournaments should follow the US Open’s lead and create star-studded mixed doubles events.

The lead-up to the year’s final major has been dominated by the United States Tennis Association’s decision to revamp the usually low-key draw into a showstopping curtain-raiser.

Raducanu’s partnership with Carlos Alcaraz grabbed most of the headlines, although they were beaten in the first round by fellow British number one Jack Draper and his American partner Jessica Pegula.

The move was controversial, with the doubles specialists who normally make up the vast majority of the entrants largely excluded at the expense of the top singles stars.

The one million dollar first prize did end up going to the only such pair, though, defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who spoke of representing the doubles fraternity.

The other slams will certainly have taken note of the event’s success, with the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium packed full of fans.

“I think it would be so fun if all the slams got involved and did something similar, even if it was not the exact same format,” said Raducanu.

“I think it was a huge success. I think so many fans got involved, so many people watching and tuned in. It got a lot of attention. I think it was a great idea. And I had a lot of fun on the court playing with Carlos.”

A smile has rarely been far from Raducanu’s lips over the past few months, with the 22-year-old finding consistent form and steadily climbing the rankings again.

Her current mark of 35 was only one short of a seeding and it might have been even higher but for a bit more luck with her draws.

After losing narrowly to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon, Raducanu ran into the Belarusian again at the same stage of the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati last week.

This time she pushed Sabalenka all the way to a deciding tie-break, while the pair also faced off in a practice session at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

“I feel good overall,” said Raducanu, who faces a qualifier in her opening match in New York on Sunday. “I think I have been practising pretty well. I have had a good few weeks in America playing and Canada as well.

“Got some matches in. Tough match with Aryna in Cincy but it was another one to build on and was closer than when I played her at Wimbledon.”