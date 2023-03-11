Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper march on at Indian Wells

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu eased into the last 32 at Indian Wells with a 7-6 (3) 6-2 victory over Magda Linette.

Raducanu overcame injury doubts and illness to beat Danka Kovinic in her opener at Indian Wells, and the British No 1 had to call for a physio after battling back from an early deficit.

Poland’s Linette, 21st in the WTA rankings and 55 places higher than Raducanu, took the first break of the match for a 3-1 first-set lead.

But Raducanu fought back from 4-1 down to level at 4-4 before calling for a physio at 6-5 ahead.

Both players, somewhat bizarrely, lost their serve to love as the opening set went into overtime.

Raducanu, who beat Linette in their only previous meeting at the 2022 Korea Open, won the tie-break 7-3 to establish an advantage after 62 minutes on court.

The odds were really stacked against Linette when Raducanu broke serve to lead 3-1 in the second set.

She comfortably closed out victory against this year’s Australian Open semi-finalist and will now meet either Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic or Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last 32.

Jack Draper beat Dan Evans 6-4 6-2 in an all-British second-round match.

It was a big win for Draper, 27 spots below the 29th-placed Evans on the ATP rankings and marks an upturn in his fortunes after illness and fitness issues in recent months.