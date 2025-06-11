Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter live: Tennis scores from Queen’s Club doubles match
Britain’s No 1 and 2 are in action in the second round of doubles after singles wins yesterday
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are back in action at Queen’s Club today, this time on the same side of the net after both recorded singles wins yesterday.
The pair romped to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over China’s Xinyu Jiang and Fang-Hsien Wu of Taiwan in the first round on Monday, their first-ever outing as a doubles partnership and Raducanu’s first experience of doubles since 2022.
Both Brits were back on Tuesday to continue a promising start to the grass season with first-round singles wins: Raducanu made light work of Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa, while Boulter was made to toil in a three-set victory over Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.
The pair take on Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe at 12pm on Court One, with their opponents denying them an all-British affair by defeating Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage in the first round.
Follow all the tennis scores and latest action from Queen’s Club below.
Today's order of play
Over on Andy Murray Arena, third seed Emma Navarro takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia at 1pm, with Britain’s No 3 Sonay Kartal facing eighth seed Amanda Anisimova after that match concludes.
The final singles match of the day will see qualifier Anastasia Zakharova - who upset defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round - play Australian Open champion and second seed Madison Keys.
Today's order of play
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter take on Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe at 12pm on Court One, the first match today.
They are followed by sixth seed Karolina Muchova against Tatjana Maria, with another doubles match on after that: Cristina Bucsa and Beatriz Haddad Maia against the Kazakh pair of Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina.
There’s another Brit in action in doubles too: specialist Olivia Nicholls and partner Tereza Mihalikova play Ellen Perez and Shuai Zhang first up on court five, from 12pm.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to day three at Queen’s Club!
Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter kick off the action with the first match of the day in their second-round doubles match, beginning at 12pm.
Later on, Sonay Kartal will bid to earn another top-20 scalp after defeating Daria Kasatkina on Monday: she takes on Amanda Anisimova later this afternoon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments