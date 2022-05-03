How to watch Emma Raducanu’s Madrid Open match today

Emma Raducanu faces Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open this afternoon.

The US Open champion is arguably showing her best form since clinching her maiden grand slam last year after thrashing Marta Kostyuk in straight sets in the previous round.

Raducanu split with her coach Torben Beltz after reaching the quarter-finals at the Stuttgart Open last match, where she was defeated by world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

“It definitely meant a lot,” Raducanu said of her victory over Kostyuk. “Because just over the last six months, I’ve definitely gone through a lot of challenges and I feel like now in the recent weeks, I’ve definitely come to terms and have started enjoying the journey.

“It is just coming back from getting knocked down again and again and again. And then finally, you feel like you’re yourself again. Is it the best I have played since September? Yeah I feel like I’ve been practising really well in the last few weeks and definitely brought a lot of confidence from that.” Here is everything you need to know:

What time will Raducanu vs Kalinina start?

The match is scheduled to begin at around 7pm BST at Manolo Santana Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime for TV and online viewers.

What are the odds?

Raducanu - 4/7

Kalinina - 11/8