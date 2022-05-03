The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How to watch Emma Raducanu’s Madrid Open match today
The US Open champion faces Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 16 this afternoon
Emma Raducanu faces Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open this afternoon.
The US Open champion is arguably showing her best form since clinching her maiden grand slam last year after thrashing Marta Kostyuk in straight sets in the previous round.
Raducanu split with her coach Torben Beltz after reaching the quarter-finals at the Stuttgart Open last match, where she was defeated by world No 1 Iga Swiatek.
“It definitely meant a lot,” Raducanu said of her victory over Kostyuk. “Because just over the last six months, I’ve definitely gone through a lot of challenges and I feel like now in the recent weeks, I’ve definitely come to terms and have started enjoying the journey.
“It is just coming back from getting knocked down again and again and again. And then finally, you feel like you’re yourself again. Is it the best I have played since September? Yeah I feel like I’ve been practising really well in the last few weeks and definitely brought a lot of confidence from that.” Here is everything you need to know:
What time will Raducanu vs Kalinina start?
The match is scheduled to begin at around 7pm BST at Manolo Santana Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime for TV and online viewers.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What are the odds?
Raducanu - 4/7
Kalinina - 11/8
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies