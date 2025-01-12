Raducanu: New physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura a perfect fit for travel team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has found hard-working physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura the perfect fit for her travelling team but admits she is a “black cat” who still loves her own space.

The former US Open champion has deliberately kept a small entourage around her but late last year added Nakamura to a central unit that also includes coach Nick Cavaday.

Nakamura is highly regarded within tennis and previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, who described him this week as a “really kind person” with a love of selfies and sushi.

He and Raducanu have already spent many hours together, with the 22-year-old keen to avoid the injury lay-offs that have affected her career so far and achieve her athletic potential.

“Big time it is important that everyone meshes well together,” Raducanu, who begins her Australian Open campaign on Tuesday against 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, told the PA news agency.

“You spend so much time with the people you work with that of course it’s important to have a good rapport and get on.

“I think where me and Yutaka are very similar is we’re very dedicated and, even with our long days, we always stay motivated, we motivate each other and feed off of the energy, which is great to have because not many people are so committed that from 8am in the morning to 8pm at night, over and over, you’re still showing up with the same attitude and mentality.

“That has been really good for me and a constant, and someone who’s been really reliable.”

On and off-court relationships with team members are often crucial to a player’s success, and Raducanu is mindful of finding the right balance.

“I’m someone who loves my own space as well,” she said. “I’m a bit of black cat, that’s how some people would describe me.

“During the day when you’re on site or training, you’re literally with them the whole time. But I think it’s important that in the morning I’ll take a walk by myself, go get a coffee on my own, or go for a walk in the evening. I seem to be walking a lot.”

Former British number one Laura Robson believes Raducanu has made a smart choice, saying: “Yutaka’s a great guy, I like him a lot.

“I know him from being with Maria, obviously, but even after that he was based at IMG where I trained out in Florida and I’d see him working with all the other players.

“He’s just got a huge amount of experience. He’s a really easy personality to have on the road as well, which is an underrated trait. From what I’ve seen, they’ve been getting on great. I think he’ll be a great addition.

“It’s something that she wanted to do for ages but you’re looking for the right person, you’re looking for someone who gels really well with the team, and it seems like that’s the case here. I think they’ll carry on for quite some time.”

Raducanu cut something of a lonely figure as she tried to settle into tour life following her US Open triumph but, three years on, she appears happier and more relaxed.

Raducanu clearly enjoyed being part of Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup team last year and has forged friendships with other players, but she admits some barriers remain.

“I have a few friends on tour who are very nice and are great to spend time with on a day off or afternoon off, or having a meal together,” she said.

“But it’s also very difficult to become very close with them when you compete with them. I’m someone that, with my friends, I give everything, so it’s difficult for me to give everything to a friendship and then have to play them on the court.

“I think there’s always going to be a slight barrier in some sense but I have a pretty good relationship with most of the girls.”