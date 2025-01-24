Coach Nick Cavaday ends partnership with Emma Raducanu due to health issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is searching for another coach after Nick Cavaday ended their partnership because of health issues.

Raducanu first worked with Cavaday as a child and they resumed the relationship ahead of last season, where the 22-year-old returned to the top 100 following operations on both wrists and one ankle.

Raducanu spoke frequently about how positive the partnership had been and that she hoped it would be a long-term arrangement but it has now come to an end after 14 months.

Their last tournament together was at the Australian Open, where Raducanu reached the third round, and the British number two said: “I’d like to thank Nick for a great partnership over the last year and a bit.

“Especially being post-surgeries, he helped get me back inside the world’s top 60. I wish him all the best in his next chapter and no doubt we’ll stay in touch.”

Raducanu has been criticised in the past for chopping and changing coaches regularly, and in particular the decision not to stick with Andrew Richardson after he guided her to the US Open title in 2021.

But this time the split is not from her side, and comes at a frustrating time after she appeared to have a solid team around her following the hiring of fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

Cavaday said: “I am very happy to have been able to work with Emma over the last 14 months.

“At this moment in time, it’s important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar.

“I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now with a ranking inside the top 60, and I look forward to seeing what she does from here.”

Raducanu has headed with Nakamura from Melbourne to Singapore, where she will play in the WTA Tour event next week, and she is understood not to be in a rush to find a replacement.