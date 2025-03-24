Change of approach benefitting Emma Raducanu at Miami Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu believes she is reaping the benefits of a relaxed approach after wasting little time reaching the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Raducanu produced a blistering display to lead in-form McCartney Kessler 6-1 3-0 before the American retired from the match through injury.

Kessler, who has shot up the world rankings to 48 and beat Coco Gauff in Dubai last month, failed to hold serve as the British number two dominated throughout.

Raducanu made headlines earlier in the tournament when she ended her coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik after two weeks as she felt the partnership was not heading in the right direction.

It has been a difficult year so far for the 22-year-old, whose previous partnership with Nick Cavaday ended because of the coach’s ill health, while she was then left in tears on court in Dubai because of the presence of a “fixated” man.

But after her display in the Miami third round, days after her victory over Emma Navarro – her first on a hard court against a top-10 player – the 2021 US Open champion is feeling happy and relaxed.

“I think it’s a different approach this week,” she said in her on-court interview, “I think five minutes before the match I was playing spike ball with the team. It helps me to relax.

“When I’m playing my best tennis I’m really expressing my personality. I’d say I’m a bit of a free spirit so I don’t need restrictions or being told what to do.

“I think when I’m being really authentic, that’s when I’m playing my best.”

She certainly did that on Sunday, recovering from dropping her opening service game to win the next eight games.

Kessler could only win five points on her own serve in a one-sided first set and things did not improve in the second before she called for the trainer after the third game and quickly called it a day.

Raducanu said: “It’s never a way any athlete wants to win a match. I wish McCartney a speedy recovery. She’s in such good form right now. Playing so well. Playing so aggressive. I wish her all the best.”

Raducanu will be back in action on Monday against 17th seed Amanda Anisimova. The American beat Mirra Andreeva – the winner in Indian Wells last week – 7-6 2-6 6-3 in almost three hours.

Elsewhere in Miami, Novak Djokovic moved past old rival Rafael Nadal and on to a record 411 ATP Masters 1000 wins with a 6-1 7-6 (1) victory over Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

“It’s an honour to have another milestone, to have another record broken,” Djokovic said on Sky Sports.

“There’s always something on the line, pretty much every time I play and of course that motivates me to do well in the tournament.”

David Goffin could not back up his upset of Carlos Alcaraz as he was beaten by American 31st seed Brandon Nakashima in three sets, while ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out by Sebastian Korda.

World number two Iga Swiatek ground out a 7-6 (2) 6-1 victory over Elise Mertens, but Australian Open champion Madison Keys suffered a shock 6-4 6-2 defeat to teenage wildcard Alexandra Eala.