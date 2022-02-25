Emma Raducanu pulls out of tournament in Monterrey due to injury
The British number one suffered a minor injury to her left leg in Guadalajara earlier this week.
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the WTA tournament in Monterrey next week and could be a doubt for Indian Wells.
The British number one suffered a minor injury to her left leg during a gruelling first-round match against Daria Saville in Guadalajara earlier this week.
She retired with the problem during the third set having already played for more than three hours and will miss next week’s Abierto GNP Seguros.
The bigger concern, though, is whether Raducanu will be fit for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells starting on March 9, which is one of the biggest tournaments outside the grand slams.
That will depend on how her recovery goes over the next week. As a seed, the 19-year-old would receive a first-round bye and would not play her first match until March 11 or 12.
It is another physical setback for Raducanu, who has been unable to find any momentum since her stunning US Open triumph.
Her pre-season training in December was disrupted by a bout of Covid-19 and she then struggled with a blister on her hand at the Australian Open.
She prioritised a block of training following the tournament in Melbourne before returning this week only to fail to complete a match.
Raducanu’s junior career was affected by a number of injuries and she will hope these issues are not a sign of things to come as she seeks to establish herself on the main tour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.