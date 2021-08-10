The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? Briton takes on Belinda Bencic in US Open quarter-finals
The British teenager is flying at Flushing Meadows
Emma Raducanu faces Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.
After the British teenager’s stunning run at Wimbledon this summer, she has lit up Flushing Meadows in a similar fashion, winning three qualifying matches and taking four scalps in the main draw to reach the second week of the year’s final grand slam.
Raducanu’s most recent fourth-round victory was emphatic, thrashing American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1, and she has benefitted from a less intense spotlight than on home turf.
Now the challenge steps up a level as Raducanu enters the final eight, taking on the recent winner of an Olympic gold medal, the Swiss 24-year-old Bencic.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time does it start?
The quarter-final between Raducanu and Bencic is yet to be officially scheduled but is likely to take place at around 5-7pm BST (12-2pm in New York) on Wednesday 8 September.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The tournament is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
What has Raducanu said:
“I feel a lot more confident now. At Wimbledon I was absolutely loving it but I was so new and everything was so fresh, to have that experience in the bank I feel more relaxed on the court,” Raducanu said.
“I’m pretty motivated for any situation that I’m thrown into. You have to step on the court with the same belief - and I definitely do.”
What are the odds to win women’s title?
Aryna Sabalenka 4/1
Pliskova 4/1
Svitolina 5/1
Bencic 5/1
Raducanu 7/1
Barbora Krejcikova 7/1
Maria Sakkari 8/1
Leylah Fernandez 16/1
