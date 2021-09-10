Emma Raducanu will aim to become the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title when she takes on Leylah Fernandez in a historic US Open final.

Raducanu became the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final after she emphatically defeated the 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York in the early hours of Friday morning.

At 18, Raducanu is the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999 and her upcoming meeting with 19-year-old Fernandez is also the first Grand Slam final between two teenagers in more than 20 years.

Raducanu and Fernandez have both stunned the tennis world to reach the final as unseeded players, which is the first time that has happened in the Open era.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open final:

What has Raducanu said:

“I have known Leylah since we were juniors, in under-12s,” said Raducanu before her semi-final. “I played her in Junior Wimbledon. The fact that we are both here after having played each other from the early days, it’s very cool to see just how far we have come.”

