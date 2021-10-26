What time is Emma Raducanu playing today and how can I watch?

Emma Raducanu is back in action today as she begins her Transylvania Open campaign.

The 18-year-old is bidding for her first trophy since her shock US Open win in September, and Polona Hercog will be the first opponent attempting to deny Raducanu such success here.

Following her triumph in Flushing Meadows, Raducanu next took to the court at Indian Wells, where she was beaten at the first hurdle by Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

Raducanu then withdrew from the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, preferring to rest ahead of this week’s Transylvania Open in Romania.

Here’s everything you need to know about her first-round clash with Slovenia’s Hercog.

When is it?

The match will begin at approximately 4pm BST on Tuesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

In the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch the action.

In the United States, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament.

What are the odds?

Raducanu: 1/7

Hercog: 9/2

Who is Polona Hercog?

Slovenia’s Hercog is a five-time tournament winner on the WTA tour.

Her career-high ranking is 35 in the world, but she is currently No124.