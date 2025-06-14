Emma Raducanu to sit out Berlin Open in a bid to ease back concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu will miss next week’s Berlin Tennis Open as she continues to manage a back problem.

The 22-year-old has been struggling with the issue since competing in Strasbourg last month before the French Open and took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen’s Club on Friday.

Speaking afterwards, Raducanu said: “It’s been lingering for the last few weeks, and I have had back issues before. I think it’s just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it.

“I’m not overly concerned that it’s something serious, but I know it’s something that’s very annoying and needs proper and careful management.”

Raducanu had elected to play in the German capital rather than Nottingham after being offered a wild card into the WTA 500 event, which is set to feature nine of the world’s top 10.

But the former US Open champion will instead prioritise rest and recovery to ensure she is fully fit for Wimbledon.

Raducanu’s decision means she will miss out on being seeded for her home grand slam but she is understood to be confident of playing in the Lexus Eastbourne Open the week before Wimbledon.

Last year, Raducanu claimed the first victory of her career over a top-10 player by defeating Jessica Pegula on the south coast before going on to make the fourth round at the All England Club.