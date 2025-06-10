Katie Boulter v Ajla Tomljanovic LIVE: Tennis scores from Queen’s Club with Emma Raducanu to follow
Britain’s No 1 and 2 are in action in the first round on a busy day at Queen’s
Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu begin their singles campaigns at Queen’s Club today, having triumphed in the first round as a doubles pair on Monday.
Boulter and Raducanu made for an impressive duo as they romped to a straight-sets win on Andy Murray Arena, and both face qualifiers in the first round of the singles draw: Boulter first takes on Spaniard Cristina Bucsa before Raducanu meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. Fellow Brits Heather Watson and Francesca Jones are both in action on Court 1.
The top four seeds – Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro, and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina – have been given byes to the second round at Queen’s, while Raducanu could meet seventh seed and reinging Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejciova next if she can first overcome Bucsa.
Follow all the tennis scores and latest action from Queen’s Club below.
Yesterday at Queen's
“I was actually very nervous before the match,” said 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, who will take on Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in her opening singles match on Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t know if you could tell, but, yeah, probably more nervous than the singles, because I just didn’t necessarily know what to do.
“I’m really happy once we got out there, Katie made me feel so comfortable, and I’m just so pleased to get a win.”
Yesterday at Queen's
Emma Raducanu confessed she was “very nervous” before making her Queen’s Club debut with doubles partner Katie Boulter after the British pair secured a 6-4 6-2 victory over Wu Fang-Hsien and Jiang Xinyu.
Raducanu had before this played doubles just once, partnering Clara Tauson in round one of the 2022 Washington Open, and alongside Boulter was fully backed by the home crowd on the packed and more intimate Court One.
The WTA 500 event marks the first time in 52 years Queen’s has hosted women’s tennis, and while the pairing of British number one Boulter and number two Raducanu were not quite ready to submit their entries to Wimbledon, there were hugs and fist-pumps aplenty as they got their grass court seasons underway.
Yesterday at Queen's
German qualifier Tatjana Maria also made it through as she beat former U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez 7-6 6-2.
Yesterday at Queen's
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia came from a set down to beat former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and reach the second round of the new WTA 500 event at Queen's Club on Monday.
After a 52-year gap since the last top-tier women's event was held at the London grasscourt club, it was fitting that twice Wimbledon winner Kvitova opened proceedings on a court named after former British Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.
After an impressive start on the pristine centre court lawn in front of a sizeable crowd, however, the Czech was unable to hold off her younger opponent who prevailed 2-6 6-4 6-4.
Kvitova, who won her titles at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, made her comeback from a 17-month maternity break in February and gained entry to the tournament via a protected ranking.
"For sure (Petra) is won of the best players on this surface and it's a privilege to be here," Haddad Maia said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments