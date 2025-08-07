Emma Raducanu ‘excited’ to be working with Rafael Nadal’s ex-coach Francis Roig

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 07 August 2025 10:59 BST
Emma Raducanu is working with Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emma Raducanu is “very excited” to be working with Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig.

The 22-year-old has worked with British coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March and has now added Roig to her team.

Spanish coach Roig worked alongside Nadal and with Nadal’s uncle Toni for the majority of his career, where he won 22 grand slams.

Speaking about teaming up with Roig, Raducanu told Sky Sports: “It’s going really well, it’s my second day here with him here, but I did a few days in London before I came out here.

“He’s obviously got a bank of experience and I’m very excited to continue working with him and to have him on my side.”

Roig joins Raducanu’s coaching set-up as she continues preparations for the US Open, the tournament she won in 2021.

Recently, the Briton followed a round-three exit to Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon with a semi-final showing at the Citi Open, where she was eventually beaten by Anna Kalinskaya.

Up next for Raducanu is the Cincinnati Open, where she received a bye in the first round and will face either fellow Briton Katie Boulter or Olga Danilovic.

The US Open begins later in August and Raducanu revealed that she is working with Roig on certain areas to improve.

She added: “I’m working on the quality of my shots to be better. I think against the very top that’s what it needs, it needs to improve.

“So I’m hoping that with time – I’m pretty patient, I’m going to try and be pretty patient – that it’ll improve.”

