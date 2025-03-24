Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Impressive Emma Raducanu breaks new ground with dominant Amanda Anisimova win

Emma Raducanu brushed aside the 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to reach the Miami Open quarter-finals

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 24 March 2025 20:57 GMT
Comments
Emma Raducanu hammered Amanda Anisimova to secure a quarter-final spot
Emma Raducanu hammered Amanda Anisimova to secure a quarter-final spot (AP)

Emma Raducanu cruised into the Miami Open quarter-finals after brushing aside American 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Raducanu’s first last-eight appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament of her career was secured in emphatic fashion as she dominated her opponent to triumph 6-1 6-3.

The British star’s best run since being crowned 2021 US Open champion continued as she controlled the match throughout.

Raducanu did not drop a point on her serve in the first set, which underpinned an impressive performance that saw her move into the top 50 of the world rankings.

Raducanu broke her opponent’s serve in the opening game as she brought immediate intensity to the last 16 clash, then repeated the feat and moved 3-0 ahead.

Raducanu had complete control during her first two service games, and Anisimova struggled to make any headway, being involved in an exchange with the umpire before holding her serve and cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Emma Raducanu secured another impressive win in Miami
Emma Raducanu secured another impressive win in Miami (Getty Images)

The American cut a frustrated figure, and Raducanu closed out the first set after just 24 minutes with a third break of serve.

Anisimova’s problems deepened before the second set began, requiring treatment on her right wrist and having it heavily strapped before the match resumed and Raducanu immediately held serve.

Raducanu’s dominance continued when she broke serve for a 3-1 advantage, and the next two games also went against serve as she closed in on victory that was achieved after 68 minutes.

Raducunu, speaking in her on-court interview, said: "I am really proud of how I came through that. Playing Amanda, it is never easy. She has had some amazing wins, top 20, won a Masters this year.

"I kept going for my shots, and I am happy with how I am moving on these courts and feeling good. I have come a long way in the last week. I have some really good people around me who I trust and who I have fun with off the court as well, and that is extremely important."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in