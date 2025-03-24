Impressive Emma Raducanu breaks new ground with dominant Amanda Anisimova win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu cruised into the Miami Open quarter-finals after brushing aside American 17th seed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

Raducanu’s first last-eight appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament of her career was secured in emphatic fashion as she dominated her opponent to triumph 6-1 6-3.

The British star’s best run since being crowned 2021 US Open champion continued as she controlled the match throughout.

Raducanu did not drop a point on her serve in the first set, which underpinned an impressive performance that saw her move into the top 50 of the world rankings.

Raducanu broke her opponent’s serve in the opening game as she brought immediate intensity to the last 16 clash, then repeated the feat and moved 3-0 ahead.

Raducanu had complete control during her first two service games, and Anisimova struggled to make any headway, being involved in an exchange with the umpire before holding her serve and cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Emma Raducanu secured another impressive win in Miami

The American cut a frustrated figure, and Raducanu closed out the first set after just 24 minutes with a third break of serve.

Anisimova’s problems deepened before the second set began, requiring treatment on her right wrist and having it heavily strapped before the match resumed and Raducanu immediately held serve.

Raducanu’s dominance continued when she broke serve for a 3-1 advantage, and the next two games also went against serve as she closed in on victory that was achieved after 68 minutes.

Raducunu, speaking in her on-court interview, said: "I am really proud of how I came through that. Playing Amanda, it is never easy. She has had some amazing wins, top 20, won a Masters this year.

"I kept going for my shots, and I am happy with how I am moving on these courts and feeling good. I have come a long way in the last week. I have some really good people around me who I trust and who I have fun with off the court as well, and that is extremely important."