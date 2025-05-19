Emma Raducanu building French Open momentum with impressive win over Daria Kasatkina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu continued her impressive clay-court form as she swept aside sixth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The British number two, who won three games on the surface for the first time in her career last week as she reached the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, beat the world number 17 6-1 6-3.

It was another notable scalp for Raducanu, playing her final tournament before the upcoming French Open, having lost to the Australian in each of their three previous meetings.

Raducanu made a searing start by breaking her opponent in the opening game of the match and, despite being broken straight back, the 22-year-old proceeded to reel off the next five games to take the first set 6-1.

The second set started in the same vein for Raducanu, who served for a 1-0 lead, before seven successive breaks of serve saw the Briton emerge with a chance to serve for the match at 5-3.

Raducanu found it anything but straightforward so close to the winning line, spurning her first two match points due to a crisp Kasatkina return then a netted backhand slice.

Kasatkina once again stepped up to save a third match point before Raducanu finally managed to get over the line at the fourth time of trying.

Raducanu, who took a wild card for the tournament having not initially intended to compete, will next face American Danielle Collins, who beat compatriot Sofia Kenin in three sets.

Elsewhere, Harriet Dart was knocked out in the first round of French Open qualifying after being beaten 6-1 6-2 by Ukraine's Anastasiia Sobolieva.

A dominant Sobolieva broke the Briton's serve twice in the opening set as she wrapped it up in 28 minutes.

Dart was broken twice more at the start of the second set before responding with a break of her own, but Sobolieva continued to impress and closed out a comfortable victory.

PA