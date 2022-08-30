Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu returns to the scene of her grand slam triumph for the first time tonight when she takes on France’s Alize Cornet in the first round of the US Open.

Raducanu came into last year's US Open ranked only 150th and needed to win three matches in qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. It was only her second major tournament but she won a total of 10 matches, all in straight sets, to become the first qualifier to win a major championship.

The Briton was 18 at the time and beat another unseeded teen, 73rd-ranked Leylah Fernandez of Canada, in the final at Flushing Meadows.

She has gone through a series of coaches since her US Open triumph and has lost in the second round at each of the three majors played since.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of her US Open title defence.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet?

Raducanu will begin her campaign on Louis Armstrong Stadium, and she is scheduled to start play at 7pm local time on Tuesday, which would be midnight in the UK.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Who else is in action on day two?

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner are in men’s singles action on the show courts, while women’s world No1 Iga Swiatek begins her charge against Italian Jasmine Paolini.

When is the final?

The US Open main draw got underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament runs for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What were the pre-tournament odds?

Women’s winner:

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1

Men’s winner:

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Who are the top seeds?

Women’s draw:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

Men’s draw:

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut