Emma Raducanu details new goal before US Open showdown with Elena Rybakina

Emma Raducanu maintains a US Open title repeat is not on her mind and she is instead eyeing incremental improvements ahead of a titanic tussle with Elena Rybakina in the third round on Friday.

The British number one has raced through to the last 32 for the loss of just six games, building on the momentum she has been developing all season, and she now gets a shot at former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Friday.

Raducanu will be looking to reach the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time this year but she can count herself unfortunate with her draws having lost to Iga Swiatek in Australia and Paris and Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon.

While Rybakina is not quite on a par with the world’s top two, the ninth seed’s power game makes her a danger to all, and she comfortably beat Sabalenka in Cincinnati earlier this month.

Raducanu told the PA news agency: “I think I’ve had some tough draws but that also comes with the ranking I’m at. I have to accept it, I’m not seeded.

“Playing these top opponents, you get a feel for it every time. It’s difficult. Right now I’m just working on developing and building my game.

“Of course, if I’m going to want to win a grand slam, you have to beat all the players in the draw, but I don’t think right now that’s my goal or my objective. I’m not trying to win the tournament, to be honest.

open image in gallery Elena Rybakina will be Emma Raducanu’s next opponent (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

“Of course, I’ll do my best but I think I’ve put things into perspective with where I’m at and I’m just working on doing everything I can as best as possible and putting level on the court.

“I need to play these top girls and I think a win against one of them gives you a lot of confidence in general, but I know I just need to keep doing the right things day to day and the results I can’t really control.

“But I think I’m just working towards getting closer and closer to the top ones.”

Raducanu’s only previous match against Rybakina resulted in the joint most one-sided loss of her career, with the Kazakh winning 6-0 6-1 in Sydney three years ago.

But the British number one can take a lot of confidence from her two recent clashes against Sabalenka at Wimbledon and in Cincinnati, with the latter coming down to a deciding tie-break.

“She’s been at the top of the game for so long and very dominant and has big weapons, has a huge serve and big ground strokes,” said Raducanu of Rybakina.

“So I do want to see how my game suits and fits against the top. I still think I have a long way to go, but I have been making steps towards getting closer and narrowing that gap. I think I have to take confidence from my matches against Aryna.

“But Elena is a different opponent. She beat Aryna in Cincy in straight sets. It’s going to be a tough match.”

It has not been Rybakina’s best season, with the 26-year-old failing to make it past the fourth round at a slam.

She has also found herself making headlines away from the court after her long-time coach Stefano Vukov was banned following allegations of mistreatment towards her.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Janice Tjen in round two (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Rybakina vehemently defended the Croat, insisting the allegations were false, and earlier this month he was cleared to return to the tour, immediately rejoining her team.

Raducanu and Rybakina became friendly when the British number one was working with Russian coach Dmitry Tursunov and they played doubles together in Washington last month.

“I first knew her in 2022 when I was with Dimitri and she was with Stefano,” said Raducanu. “Got to know her then and then in the last few months playing doubles with her in DC we got closer and it’s great to play with a player like her.

“She’s obviously got an amazing serve so that helps a lot on the doubles court and on the singles court, too. I’m going to look forward to the challenge. I know I need to do my best to be competitive.”

PA