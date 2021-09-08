Emma Raducanu produced another outstanding performance in New York to beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and advance to the semi-finals of the US Open.

Playing in her first Grand Slam tournament abroad, the 18-year-old Briton looked totally at home in the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she bounced back from losing her serve in the opening game to beat the Swiss 11th seed Bencic 6-3, 6-4.

Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to reach the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open. She had lost the fewest games of any of the eight quarter-finalists and is still yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows.

“She hits the ball so hard so I had to adjust and adapt,” Raducanu said of Bencic. “It was a really tough match for me and I’m just so happy to have come through.”

