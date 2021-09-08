Emma Raducanu storms into US Open semi-finals after beating Belinda Bencic in straight sets
The 18-year-old Briton is yet to drop a set in her first Grand Slam tournament abroad and looked at home as she dominated the Olympic champion in the Arthur Ashe Stadium
Emma Raducanu produced another outstanding performance in New York to beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and advance to the semi-finals of the US Open.
Playing in her first Grand Slam tournament abroad, the 18-year-old Briton looked totally at home in the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she bounced back from losing her serve in the opening game to beat the Swiss 11th seed Bencic 6-3, 6-4.
Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to reach the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open. She had lost the fewest games of any of the eight quarter-finalists and is still yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows.
“She hits the ball so hard so I had to adjust and adapt,” Raducanu said of Bencic. “It was a really tough match for me and I’m just so happy to have come through.”
Full report to follow...
