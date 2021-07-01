As Emma Raducanu knelt against the grass and tossed her racquet aside in ecstasy, the loudest cheer erupted on Wimbledon’s fourth day. The British 18-year-old, who received a wildcard into the women’s singles draw, is currently ranked No 338 in the world and has played a scarce number of competitive matches due to the pandemic, but has embarked on one of the tournament’s most unlikely storylines, with a gutsy and, perhaps, generation-marking victory against Markéta Vondroušová.

Raducanu, who is still studying for her A-Levels, was already the last Briton remaining in the women’s singles draw after thrashing Vitalia Diatchenko on Wednesday, but this win represents an altogether more seismic shock. Beyond her obvious talent, which has long been hailed by those at the LTA and earned her a surprise Fed Cup call-up early this year, what was most remarkable about the teenager’s performance was her composure under pressure, ignoring the temptation to chase the spectacular, instead driving her opponent into submission with a combination of punishing groundstrokes and stubborn resolve, particularly when the momentum turned against her and she fell behind in the second set.

If there were any doubts over Raducanu’s ability to rise to the occasion, having admitted she was riddled with nerves ahead of her first-round match, they were soon extinguished emphatically on Court Twelve. She won five of the first six games, her groundstrokes buffeting Vondrousova from side-to-side, with the Czech world No 41 a virtual passenger of the early storm, offering only infuriated and stunned shakes of the head.

If the break between sets offered Vondrousova time to regather her composure, perhaps, it also allowed room for doubts to emerge in Raducanu’s mind as the true scale of her feat came into view. Vondrousova raced into a 3-0 lead and had seemed to finally adjust to Raducanu’s shotmaking, only for the Briton to rally spectacularly, seizing on the crowd’s encouragement and unleashing another barrage for which her opponent had no response.

Next, Raducanu will face Sorana Cîrstea, the world No 45 from Romania, from where Raducanu’s father also hails. Regardless of the outcome of that match, spotlights born within Wimbledon’s grounds don’t tend to fade quickly, and if the whispers are to be believed, this should only be the first breakthrough of a career that regularly captures the imagination of the British public for years to come. It is no teenage fairy tale but a hardened reality with reams to run.