Next season I’ll be back – Emma Raducanu out for rest of year through injury

The 20-year-old was forced to miss the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:30
Emma Raducanu is a former US Open champion (PA)
Emma Raducanu has revealed she will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The 20-year-old Briton was forced to miss the recent US Open, as well as the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, after undergoing operations on both wrists and one ankle at the beginning of May.

Raducanu, who fell out of the world’s top 200 this week, had hoped of an autumn comeback after she returned to the practice court last month.

But she told BBC Sport: “Next season I’ll be back. This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery.”

Raducanu has been dogged by injuries since her 2021 US Open victory.

She has played only 10 matches this year and has failed to make it beyond the second round of any grand slam since her superb Flushing Meadows triumph.

