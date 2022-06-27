Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

Two brief suspensions due to rain failed to dampen spirits on day one at the All England Club.

George Sessions
Monday 27 June 2022 22:00
Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were all Centre Court winners on day one of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were all Centre Court winners on day one of Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with impressive day one wins while defending champion Novak Djokovic set another record in his first-round success.

Raducanu and Murray’s SW19 preparations had been dogged by injury fears but both were able to allay any concerns by progressing into round two along with fellow British hopeful Cameron Norrie.

Two suspensions of play occurred at the All England Club due to brief showers but it failed to dampen spirits on the opening day.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best action.

Tweet of the day

Recommended

Quote of the day

I definitely love a Percy Pig, that's for sure. I don't know why. Obviously other people like them, as well.

Jodie Burrage after assisting an unwell ball boy

Picture of the day

Emma Raducanu took flight at Wimbledon with victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on her Centre Court debut (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Flying the flag for Ukraine

Lesia Tsurenko celebrates beating Jodie Burrage (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Victory for Ukraine duo Lesia Tsurenko and Anhelina Kalinina at Wimbledon means there will be at least one player from the war-torn country in the last-32. Tsurenko got the better of Briton’s Jodie Burrage and it was followed by Kalinina beating Anna Bondar to set up a meeting between the compatriots.

Recommended

Both spoke after their wins about the mental toll the war is having on them but their second-round clash will help keep the spotlight on Ukraine’s plight.

“This is the main thing that I would wish to happen, that we get a lot of heavy weapons,” Tsurenko said. “We just want to remind that Ukraine is in trouble and we need help.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in