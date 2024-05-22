Emma Raducanu reveals Wimbledon preparation plans including home tournament

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Raducanu will play at the Nottingham Open next month as part of her Wimbledon preparations.

The 21-year-old has opted to skip the French Open and focus her preparations on the grass-court season, which she missed last year following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.

The Nottingham Open, beginning on June 10, is the first WTA Tour event of the British grass-court swing.

Raducanu has played in the tournament twice before, losing to compatriot Harriet Dart prior to her Wimbledon breakthrough in 2021 and pulling out with injury after only seven games of her first-round match the following year.

The former US Open champion joins defending champion Katie Boulter, who is on the direct entry list.

Boulter defeated compatriot Jodie Burrage last summer to win her first WTA Tour title.