Emma Raducanu reveals Wimbledon preparation plans including home tournament
Raducanu skipped French Open qualifying to focus on the grass-court season and has been entered into a UK event next month
Emma Raducanu will play at the Nottingham Open next month as part of her Wimbledon preparations.
The 21-year-old has opted to skip the French Open and focus her preparations on the grass-court season, which she missed last year following surgery on both wrists and one ankle.
The Nottingham Open, beginning on June 10, is the first WTA Tour event of the British grass-court swing.
Raducanu has played in the tournament twice before, losing to compatriot Harriet Dart prior to her Wimbledon breakthrough in 2021 and pulling out with injury after only seven games of her first-round match the following year.
The former US Open champion joins defending champion Katie Boulter, who is on the direct entry list.
Boulter defeated compatriot Jodie Burrage last summer to win her first WTA Tour title.
