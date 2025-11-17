Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of two upcoming exhibition matches in the United States, prioritising her full fitness ahead of the 2026 season.

The British tennis star was scheduled to face Amanda Anisimova in Newark and Miami early next month.

However, promoters have confirmed that American Jessica Pegula will now take her place.

It is understood that Raducanu is dealing with light bone bruising on her right foot.

Crucially, this injury is not expected to disrupt her plans for an imminent pre-season training camp in Barcelona.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from two exhibition events next month ( Getty Images )

The 22-year-old concluded her 2025 season prematurely in mid-October, citing physical struggles during her time in China.

She retired from a match against Ann Li in Wuhan and, despite playing the Ningbo Open, was clearly not at 100 per cent, losing in the opening round.

Looking ahead, Raducanu has enlisted the expertise of Francisco Roig, Rafael Nadal’s long-term former coach, for her upcoming pre-season block.

She has also brought in a new physio, Emma Stewart, who previously worked with British Rowing.

Raducanu competed at all four majors this year, and started 2025 by reaching the third round of the Australian Open for the first time before she was knocked out by eventual semi-finalist, Iga Swiatek.

She lost to Swiatek again in the second round of the French Open before enjoying a promising run at Wimbledon.

Having seen off fellow Brit Mimi Xu and former champion Marketa Vondrousova, Raducanu was beaten in a tightly-contested third round match by world No 1, Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu then returned to Flushing Meadows, the scene of her US Open triumph in 2021.

She made the third round in impressive fashion before falling short against ex-Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Raducanu will now take some more time away from the court before setting her sights on making a strong start to the 2026 season.