Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Emma Raducanu suffers injury scare in Portoroz defeat

Raducanu had her left thigh heavily strapped during the three-set loss

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 15 September 2022 17:25
Comments
Emma Raducanu was beaten in Portoroz (PA)
Emma Raducanu was beaten in Portoroz (PA)
(PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu suffered another injury scare in a disappointing defeat by Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam at the WTA tournament in Portoroz.

Raducanu took a wild card into the low-key Slovenia event and was the top seed but fell to a 7-5 0-6 6-3 defeat in the second round.

The British number one began well and opened up a 5-3 lead in the first set over qualifier Friedsam, who is ranked down at 213, although she has been a top-50 player.

Raducanu then lost four games in a row and began to look uncomfortable in her movement.

She took a medical timeout at the end of the first set and had her left thigh heavily strapped but breezed through the second set only to come up short in the decider.

Recommended

Raducanu, who is due to play in South Korea next week, saw her ranking plummet to 83 following her first-round US Open loss, but she should regain a few spots courtesy of Monday’s win over Dayana Yastremska.

Jodie Burrage was also beaten in the second round, losing 7-5 6-1 to Katerina Siniakova, but Katie Swan reached the first WTA Tour quarter-final of her career with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 victory over Anastasia Gasanova at the Chennai Open.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in