Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alex de Minaur to reach last four of US Open

The Canadian recovered from a set and a break down in a match lasting more than four hours.

Eleanor Crooks
Wednesday 03 September 2025 21:22 BST
Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates beating Alex De Minaur (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates beating Alex De Minaur (Yuki Iwamura/AP) (AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a New York fightback to beat Alex De Minaur and reach his second US Open semi-final.

De Minaur was bidding to make the last four at a grand slam for the first time at the sixth attempt and he led by a set and a break at Flushing Meadows.

But Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, responded impressively, battling to a 4-6 7-6 (7) 7-5 7-6 (4) victory in four hours and 10 minutes.

“It was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match,” said Auger-Aliassime, who hit 22 aces and 51 winners overall.

“It wasn’t pretty at all times. I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can to stand here right now. It feels amazing.

“Four years ago – it feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels even better now to be back in the semi-finals. The biggest challenges are yet to come but that’s what I live for, that’s what I train for.”

When the Canadian reached the last four in 2021 as a 21-year-old, it appeared he was ready to build on his great promise as a teenager, but injuries and indifferent form have stalled his progress since.

Since his last slam quarter-final at the Australian Open three years ago, Auger-Aliassime had gone out in the opening round seven times, winning just a single match in New York.

But the 25-year-old’s talent remained, with a powerful serve and forehand backed up by great athleticism, and here he has once again put himself among the sport’s elite.

For much of the contest it was a question of whether Auger-Aliassime would have the patience and belief to overcome the defensive skills of De Minaur, one of tennis’ best counter-punchers.

The Australian began the better and showed he could pull off the spectacular as well with a tweener lob in the third game of the second set.

That set, which lasted almost an hour-and-a-half, was key to the outcome, with De Minaur moving 3-2 ahead but immediately pegged back.

Auger-Aliassime saved a set point in the tie-break with an ace and took his second chance when De Minaur netted a backhand.

The Canadian had both the crowd support and the momentum but the magnitude of the occasion was very evident in shaky play from both.

Auger-Aliassime needed two chances to serve out the third set, and De Minaur was then unable to take his chance to force a decider, sending the match to another tie-break.

Just putting the ball in the court was a challenge, with both men serving two double faults – they finished the match with 11 each – but Auger-Aliassime’s extra power gave him the vital edge.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in