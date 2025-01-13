Emotional Jodie Burrage wins on grand slam return after year of injuries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jodie Burrage put a year of injury struggles behind her with her first main draw victory at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old admitted ahead of the tournament that she considered quitting the sport a couple of months ago, but she produced one of her best grand slam performances to beat French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-2 6-4.

After her final forehand dribbled over the net, Burrage covered her face with her hands as the emotion of the moment caught up with her.

It was her first match at a slam since a first-round defeat here last year with Burrage then suffering a wrist injury in February that needed surgery before rupturing an ankle ligament just as she was about to make her comeback.

She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, and was at her lowest moment as she tried to work her way back up the rankings at lower-tier events during the autumn.

But a title in Dubai, the biggest of her career, to end the season gave her a huge boost and Burrage produced a fluent display against Jeanjean for just her third victory at a slam.

She used her powerful groundstrokes and serve to good effect and did not face a break point throughout the 73-minute contest.