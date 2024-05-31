Coco Gauff eases past Dayana Yastremska to reach French Open fourth round

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Coco Gauff’s bid for a maiden French Open title gathered pace after she reached the fourth round with a straight-sets victory over Dayana Yastremska.

The US Open champion, a finalist in Paris in 2022, won 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Gauff, 20, squandered a match point at 5-2 in the second set and faced three break points at 5-4.

But she got over the line eventually when Ukrainian Yastremska, the 30th seed, wafted a forehand wide.

“It’s one match at a time,” said Gauff. “It’s important to stay in the moment. It’s important to expect great things from yourself but I’m 20 – and I’m hoping to be playing for another 10 years or so.”

Cocciaretto, had earlier knocked out 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 7-6 (4) 6-2.

“I played her in Dubai this year and she’s definitely a fighter,” added Gauff.

“It’s not an easy match, she’s one of those players who doesn’t give up until you shake hands. It’ll be a difficult match but I’m ready.”