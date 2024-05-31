Jump to content

Coco Gauff eases past Dayana Yastremska to reach French Open fourth round

The US Open champion was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2022

Andy Sims
Friday 31 May 2024 13:33
Coco Gauff is through to the fourth round (Christophe Ena/AP)
Coco Gauff’s bid for a maiden French Open title gathered pace after she reached the fourth round with a straight-sets victory over Dayana Yastremska.

The US Open champion, a finalist in Paris in 2022, won 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Gauff, 20, squandered a match point at 5-2 in the second set and faced three break points at 5-4.

But she got over the line eventually when Ukrainian Yastremska, the 30th seed, wafted a forehand wide.

“It’s one match at a time,” said Gauff. “It’s important to stay in the moment. It’s important to expect great things from yourself but I’m 20 – and I’m hoping to be playing for another 10 years or so.”

Cocciaretto, had earlier knocked out 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 7-6 (4) 6-2.

“I played her in Dubai this year and she’s definitely a fighter,” added Gauff.

“It’s not an easy match, she’s one of those players who doesn’t give up until you shake hands. It’ll be a difficult match but I’m ready.”

