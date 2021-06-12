History will be made at the French Open women’s final as both finalists have never won a Grand Slam title before.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has previously reached the quarter-final stage of each Grand Slam tournament and Barbora Krejcikova made it to the second round of the Australian Open in 2020 and 2021 but neither has lifted a trophy.

Both of their semi-finals were hard fought battles.

Pavlyuchenkova defeated Tamara Zidanšek in straight sets but the first set was brought down to the wire as she won 7-5, 6-3.

While Krejcikova beat Maria Sakkari over three sets after the Greek star fought back in the second and third set. Krejcikova won the first set 7-5, Sakkari took the second 6-4 and the third was claimed by the Czech player 9-7.

Here is all you need to know about the match

What time is the match?

The final will start at 2pm on Saturday, June 12.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV4 with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Alternatively, Eurosport is broadcasting the final and the channel can also be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Odds

Pavlyuchenkova - 21/20

Krejcikova -5/6

Prediction

The final will be a close match with both players being in their maiden Grand Slam final. While Pavlyuchenkova reached the final in straight sets, Krejcikova’s dispatching of Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals was impressive and so she could snatch the win. Krejcikova to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.