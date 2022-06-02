Marin Cilic fights through as Iga Swiatek marches on – day 11 at the French Open

Cilic will face Norway’s Casper Ruud after the eighth seed edged past Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.

Andy Sims
Thursday 02 June 2022 04:30
Marin Cilic fought through to the semi-finals (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Marin Cilic fought through to the semi-finals (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
(AP)

Marin Cilic reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the first time at the age of 33 after the Croatian beat seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud after the eighth seed edged past Danish teenager Holger Rune in four sets.

World number one Iga Swiatek swept past Jessica Pegula to set up a clash with another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Thumbs up from Iga (Thibault Camus/AP)
(AP)

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

I'm exhausted. She's 18, she's just like bouncing around. She like doesn't care. But I'm taping my leg onto my body trying to keep it together

Jessica Pegula on doubles partner Coco Gauff

Tweet of the day

Stat of the day

Age old problems

It was Swiatek’s 21st birthday on Tuesday, but the absent-minded top seed scribbled 22 on the camera.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett is through to the last four in the men’s wheelchairs but Gordon Reid was beaten in straight sets by Tokito Oda of Japan.

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (11), Veronika Kudermetova (29).Men: Andrey Rublev (7).

Up next

The women’s semi-finals take centre stage, with American teenager Gauff facing Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the second semi.

