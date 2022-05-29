Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will both continue their pursuit of the French Open men’s singles title on Sunday.

The pair remain two of the three favourites for the clay court Grand Slam, with the other fancied player, Carlos Alcaraz, also in action.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is in action in the women’s singles as she bids to book her spot in the quarter-finals.

And day eight of Roland Garros will also see the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Alexander Zverev and Sloane Stephens take to the court.

Here’s how to watch and day 8’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 6pm.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova

Elise Mertens vs Coco Gauff

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafa Nadal

Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alvarez

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Martina Trevisan vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens

