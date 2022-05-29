French Open order of play: Day 8 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff
The schedule for Sunday’s play at Roland Garros
Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic will both continue their pursuit of the French Open men’s singles title on Sunday.
The pair remain two of the three favourites for the clay court Grand Slam, with the other fancied player, Carlos Alcaraz, also in action.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is in action in the women’s singles as she bids to book her spot in the quarter-finals.
And day eight of Roland Garros will also see the likes of Leylah Fernandez, Alexander Zverev and Sloane Stephens take to the court.
Here’s how to watch and day 8’s order of play and schedule:
How to watch
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 6pm.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starts at 11am
Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova
Elise Mertens vs Coco Gauff
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Rafa Nadal
Karen Khachanov vs Carlos Alvarez
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Martina Trevisan vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman
Alexander Zverev vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Jil Teichmann vs Sloane Stephens
The full schedule is available here.
