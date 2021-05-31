Iga Swiatek began her French Open title defence with a straight-sets victory over Kaja Juvan on Monday, knocking out the Slovenian 6-0 7-5.

Swiatek was still just a teenager when she claimed last year’s women’s singles crown by beating Sofia Kenin in October, and the Pole celebrated her 20th birthday on Monday with a successful return to Court Philippe Chatrier and the Paris clay.

Eighth seed Swiatek required one hour and 29 minutes to see off Juvan, also 20, breezing through the first set before ultimately breaking down the Slovenian’s more stubborn resistance in the next frame.

Juvan saved three match points but was unable to survive as the competitive second set ended with Swiatek sealing her place in the second round, where she will take on Rebecca Peterson.

Sweden’s Peterson defeated American Shelby Rogers in three sets on Monday, coming from behind to win a three-hour contest 6-7(3) 7-6(8) 6-2.

Swiatek will be the favourite in that second-round meeting as she continues her pursuit of a second Grand Slam title, following her triumph over Kenin at Roland Garros in October.

Last year’s edition of the French Open took place five months later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed this year’s tournament by one week.