Day two of the French Open saw mixed fortunes for the Britons involved, as Cameron Norrie booked his spot in the second round while Johanna Konta and Heather Watson were eliminated.

Norrie, Britain’s No 2 men’s player, secured safe passage by beating Bjorn Fratangelo in straight sets, requiring two-and-a-half hours to see off the American qualifier 7-5 7-6(5) 6-2.

The result marks the second time that Norrie has made it past the first round at Roland Garros, with the 25-year-old having also done so in 2018.

Britain’s men’s No 1, Dan Evans, was beaten on Sunday, with Konta and Watson’s exits in the women’s singles on Monday leaving Norrie as the sole representative from his country on the Paris clay in those two draws.

Watson was defeated by Zarina Diyas in just shy of two hours, losing to the of Kazakhstani 6-4 7-5.

Konta later came up short against Sorana Cirstea, the Romanian emerging a 7-6(5) 6-2 victor after one hour and thirty-two minutes on court.

Norrie will take on either Lloyd Harris or Lorenzo Sonego in the second round at the second Grand Slam of the year.