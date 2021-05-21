Simona Halep has withdrawn from this year’s French Open because of a calf injury.

The world No 3, who won her first Grand Slam title at the competition in 2018, sustained the injury at the Italian Open this month.

In a statement, Halep said she was “filled with sadness” at having to miss the event, but that it was “the right and only decision to make”.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros this year,” the former world No 1 wrote.

“Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.

“Withdrawing from a grand slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make.

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The 29-year-old Romanian would have been one of the favourites at the event, in which she also reached the final in 2014 and 2017.

PA