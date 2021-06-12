French Open women’s final live stream details and prediction

Barbora Krejcikova fought off an astonishing comeback from Maria Sakkari in the semi-final to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

The Czech Republic star won the first set 7-5 but Sakkari took the second 6-4 and pushed Krejcikova to win the third 9-7.

Krejcikova will want to reap the rewards of her hard work in the final on Saturday and her opponent in the match, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, has also reached a Grand Slam final for the first time.

Pavlyuchenkova managed to dispatch Tamara Zidanšek in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, in her semi-final which will give her confidence heading into the final.

Here is everything you need to know about the final.

What time is the match?

The final will start at 2pm on Saturday, June 12.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV4 with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Alternatively, Eurosport is broadcasting the final and the channel can also be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Odds

Pavlyuchenkova - 21/20

Krejcikova -5/6

Prediction

The final will be a close match with both players being in their maiden Grand Slam final. While Pavlyuchenkova reached the final in straight sets, Krejcikova’s dispatching of Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals was impressive and so she could snatch the win. Krejcikova to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.