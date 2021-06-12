Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has experience on her side heading into the French Open on Saturday against Barbora Krejcikova.

The Russian has reached the quarter-final stage in every Grand Slam event and, while she has not progressed past that stage until the 2021 French Open, she has been through more rounds than her opponent.

Czech Republic’s Krejcikova has only ever reached the second round of the Australian Open and so this tournament will be a whirlwind for her.

Whether she can overcome her experienced opponent is to be seen but if her semi-final is anything to go by then she will claim the trophy.

Krejcikova fought off a comeback from Maria Sakkari after winning the first set 7-5, Sakkari took the second 6-4 and ran the Czech star to 9-7 in the third.

While Pavlyuchenkova’s route to the final ended in straight sets as she beat Tamara Zidanšek 7-5, 6-3.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

What time is the match?

The final will start at 2pm on Saturday, June 12.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown on ITV4 with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Alternatively, Eurosport is broadcasting the final and the channel can also be found on Amazon Prime Video.

Odds

Pavlyuchenkova - 21/20

Krejcikova -5/6

Prediction

The final will be a close match with both players being in their maiden Grand Slam final. While Pavlyuchenkova reached the final in straight sets, Krejcikova’s dispatching of Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals was impressive and so she could snatch the win. Krejcikova to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.