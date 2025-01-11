Gael Monfils makes history as oldest winner on ATP Tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gael Monfils became the oldest winner of an ATP Tour singles title when he triumphed at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The 38-year-old defeated Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 in the final to cap off an exceptional tournament ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Monfils’ victory is history-making, and the Frenchman replaces Roger Federer, who won his final title in Basel in 2019 at the age of 38 years and 74 days, as the oldest champion since the ATP was formed in 1990.

He is also the oldest man to win a tour-level singles title since 43-year-old Australian Ken Rosewall in Hong Kong in 1977. Monfils was 38 years and 132 days old when he claimed his 13th tour title which comes 20 years after winning his first one.

Ahead of the tournament, the Frenchman spoke about his motivation to keep playing and said: “I love tennis.

“I love what I’m doing so of course all the sacrifices you do, they are a little bit easier. When you love something, it’s easier to keep pushing,

“I’ve been enjoying myself since the first day I played tennis and (at) 60 years old I will still have this joy. Practice, it’s easy. It’s in the DNA. Stay in shape, it’s easy. It’s more the travel.”

open image in gallery Monfils defeated Zizou Bergs in straight sets at the ASB Classic ( AFP via Getty Images )

Following his victory in New Zealand, Monfils moved up to 52nd in the world rankings and is the oldest player inside the top 100.

On his victory he added: "Big satisfaction. It’s very special having this 13th title. I don’t win a lot. It’s been more than 20 years I’ve been playing and it’s just 13 times I ended up winning.

“It’s a different record. You’re always pleased to have a record, but I want to do more, I want to play a little bit more, so why not win a little bit later on."

Monfils will take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who is 17 years his junior, in the first round of the Australian Open.