Great Britain knocked out of United Cup by United States

Great Britain are out of the United Cup after being beaten by the United States in Sydney.

Dan Evans’ 3-6 7-5 6-3 loss to Frances Tiafoe gave the US an unassailable 3-1 lead in their ‘city final’ tie at Ken Rosewall Arena, sending them through to the semi-finals that begin on Friday.

As well as the three city final winners, the best runners-up also advance.

But GB’s record meant they would not be that team, with the mixed doubles contest of Evans and Harriet Dart against Taylor Fritz and Jennifer Pegula to conclude the tie being rendered a dead rubber.

Katie Swan lost the opening match to Madison Keys 2-6 6-3 6-4 before British number one Cameron Norrie levelled with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory over Fritz.

World number three Pegula subsequently took 57 minutes to beat Dart 6-2 6-0 and put the US in front again before Evans’ defeat to Tiafoe confirmed Britain’s elimination.