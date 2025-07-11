Wimbledon diary: Leonardo DiCaprio in the crowd and Roger Federer’s still got it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was on Centre Court to see some titanic men’s semi-finals.

Fellow actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Rami Malek were in the Royal Box along with cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, who 24 hours earlier had rung the bell to signal the start of play at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov gave an emotional update from his hospital bed following the sickening injury he suffered against Jannik Sinner on Monday evening.

Dimitrov on the mend

Bulgarian 19th seed Dimitrov’s Championships ended in heartbreaking fashion.

The 34-year-old was leading world number one Sinner by two sets when he suffered a pectoral injury forcing him to retire.

“Recovery starts now, I’ll see you all soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kartal’s big reveal

Sonay Kartal promised to get a new tattoo after Wimbledon and ended up with two.

A lightning design to mark the moment a clap of thunder greeted her when she first walked on to Centre Court, and the number 329 to remember her Billie Jean King Cup debut.

Kartal became the 329th player to represent Great Britain in either the Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup, the Wheelchair Tennis World Team Cup, the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Look who’s back

There was a familiar face down at the Aorangi Park practice courts, none other than eight-time champion and all-round Wimbledon hero Roger Federer.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a crafty hit at his old stomping ground and looked for all the world as though he could probably still make the semi-finals, at least.

Heart of Glasspool

Footballers are renowned for working out dates by seasons or fixtures, and it seems tennis players are the same.

British doubles star Lloyd Glasspool was asked if he and fiancee Sophia Maslin had set a date for their wedding.

“It’s the Friday before Queen’s,” he said. “I really should know the date…”

Quote of the day

“Right now I don’t want to think about Sunday. I just want to enjoy this moment and that I’ve got to a third final in a row” – Carlos Alcaraz after reaching another Wimbledon final.

Picture of the day

Saturday’s weather forecast

Sunny with temperatures reaching 31 degrees, according to the Met Office.