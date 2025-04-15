Harriet Dart complains opponent needs to ‘wear deodorant’ during heavy defeat: ‘She smells really bad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harriet Dart, the British No 4, complained about her opponent’s smell and said she needs to “wear deodorant” in a curious incident during a heavy defeat.

Dart suffered a straight-sets exit from the Rouen Open as Lois Boisson dominated a 6-0, 6-3 encounter.

But an occasionally ill-tempered affair saw tensions inflame when the 28-year-old asked the umpire to instruct Boisson to deal with her body odour.

“Can you tell her to wear deodorant?” Dart asked, in comments picked up on the microphones placed court-side early in the second set. “Because the smell,” Dart said. “Can you tell her to wear deodorant? She smells really bad.”

Boisson took just 28 minutes to secure the first set in an impressive performance after recent injury issues.

Dart also suffered a first-round defeat at the Charleston Open at the end of March, her first clay-court event of the season.

She was part of the Great Britain squad that secured progress into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this weekend, featuring in the doubles rubber against Germany.

Elina Svitolina is the top seed competing at the WTA event in Rouen, with Dart’s GB teammate Sonay Kartal seeded eighth after performing strongly in recent months to rise up the rankings.

Elsewhere, Cameron Norrie suffered a first-round exit at the Barcelona Open following a 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-3 defeat to world number 27 Karen Khachanov.

British No 3 Norrie, who has dropped to 88 in the ATP rankings, saved a set point en route to taking a tight opening set on a tie-break.

Having lost the opening three games of set two, the 29-year-old qualifier looked on course for the last 16 after going 4-3 ahead with a break of serve.

But Russian Khachanov immediately hit back before securing progression in two hours and 18 minutes to set up a meeting with Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, overcame a fighting performance from American youngster Ethan Quinn to advance to the round of 16.