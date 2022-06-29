Harriet Dart not getting ahead of herself after reaching Wimbledon second round

The 25-year-old became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round.

Jonathan Veal
Wednesday 29 June 2022 18:48
Harriet Dart became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Harriet Dart is not allowing herself to think about what a good run at Wimbledon could do for her career.

The 25-year-old became the 10th British player to make it through to the second round – the most since 1984 – as she beat Spaniard Rebeka Masarova 6-1 6-4 on Court 12.

Doing well at Wimbledon as a Briton can have major benefits in raising profiles and attracting possible sponsorships, but Dart is not considering that element.

“If I’m honest, it’s not something I’ve thought about,” she said. “For me, it’s just about going out there, doing the best I can.

“If I can keep winning matches, that’s great. Just being able to put a good level with each match is really important to me, just being able to consistently produce week to week a good level. I feel like the last few weeks I’ve really showed that.

“It’s just about doing more and more of that more often.”

It is no surprise Dart did well as she is enjoying an excellent grass-court season and has posted a career-high ranking of 94.

Dart was in sparkling form as she made the second round for the second time (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

“I think this year has been a real stepping stone for me in terms of, one, results and, two, backing up those results,” said Dart, who plays eighth seed Jessica Pegula next.

“The last few weeks, it’s been really good to see that I can play good level week in, week out, and push myself deep. I know physically I’m in really good nick.

“Last week I had to play three matches in one day, and I still felt pretty good. To be able to come here feeling pretty fresh and ready to go is definitely a bonus.”

