Holger Rune heads for US Open exit after taking swipe at being put on court five

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Holger Rune was left to regret tweeting a map of the US Open site to point spectators towards his first-round match.

The Dane now needs directions to the exit after crashing out in four sets to Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena.

Rune, seeded fourth, was clearly miffed at being shunted away on one of Flushing Meadows’ tiny outside courts and sarcastically wrote “in case you can find Court 5, this is where I play my first match Monday”.

The court is crammed in between the Arthur Ashe and Grandstand Stadiums, with pathways on either side where spectators can wander past.

And Rune’s cheeky tweet backfired as hundreds swarmed around the court, craning their necks and standing on benches, to see the 20-year-old slip to defeat.

To rub salt in the wound, Rune even complained to the umpire about one noisy fan before eventually going down 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Afterwards he admitted his frustration at the scheduling.

“As best as you get in the ranking, the more benefits you should get with playing in better conditions,” Rune said.

“So I think that’s a normal way and it’s also how ATP do with all the players. But they didn’t do it with me here.

“That’s obviously disappointing, but I’m not going to blame the court on the loss. He played very, very solid. Credit to him.”

On his ill-judged tweet, Rune added: “I just did it kind of for fun. I mean, of course I was a bit not happy when I saw the schedule, but, I mean, I saw the schedule Friday so I had time to recover from it.

“It’s not like I can’t play tennis if I don’t play on centre court.”

Also on Monday, Dominic Thiem picked up his first win at Flushing Meadows since he won the title in 2020.

The 29-year-old Austrian, a former world number three who is working his way back up the rankings after a long spell out injured, beat 25th seed Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-2 6-4.

“It’s a pretty special victory, because it’s the first since two-and-a-half years on grand slams,” said Thiem.

“So it’s great. Especially here at the US Open with all the past and all the memories I have here.”

Fifth seed Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up, dropped a set to American qualifier Emilio Nava but came through 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (5).