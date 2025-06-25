Holger Rune to sell smashed racquets for charity ahead of Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holger Rune has put the mangled racquets that have borne the brunt of his frustration in matches over the years up for sale among a collection of items in his new online store which he hopes will help charitable causes.

The world No 8 launched the website over the weekend, giving fans the chance to buy items such as books, posters and playing cards, as well as match-worn clothing.

While many of the items sold out in a flash, several used racquets were on sale for close to $6,000 (£4,400), while two that were bent and smashed beyond repair during the Dane's rare moments of rage on court were priced at more than $7,000 (£5,135).

"I've been working behind the scenes with my sister Alma to create a space where you can get closer to my world," Rune said on social media.

"To everyone who follows my journey, watches my matches, sends messages, and supports me, this is for you. Your support means everything. Launching this shop is my way of sharing a bit more of my journey with you."

Part of the profits will support select charities close to Rune's heart, the website added, and the 22-year-old said he will put more items on sale soon.

Rune is next in action at Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Reuters