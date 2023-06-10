French Open day 14: Swiatek defends title with gritty win over Muchova

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iga Swiatek survived her biggest grand slam final test yet to lift the French Open trophy for a third time.

The Pole withstood a Karolina Muchova fightback to triumph 6-2 5-7 6-4, claiming her third title in four years in Paris and fourth slam overall.

There was British success for Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in the men’s wheelchair doubles and Andy Lapthorne in the quad wheelchair doubles.

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Point of the day

Stat of the day

Seventeen-year-old Tokito Oda defeated Hewett 6-1 6-4 to win the men’s wheelchair singles title.

Future stars

The junior titles were decided on Saturday, with 15-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva making it back-to-back grand slam successes, while Croatian Dino Prizmic ended his junior career with his first slam trophy.

Who’s up next?

Novak Djokovic bids for sporting immortality in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The 36-year-old will aim to become the first man ever to win 23 grand slam singles titles, while he would also be the first man to win all the majors at least three times.

Standing in his way is Norwegian Casper Ruud, who is going for a first slam crown in his third final.