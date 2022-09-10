Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

The story of the penultimate day of action from Flushing Meadows.

Eleanor Crooks
Sunday 11 September 2022 00:20
Iga Swiatek holds aloft the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Iga Swiatek holds aloft the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP)
(AP)

Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.

World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.

In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.

Picture of the day

Iga Swiatek lies on the court after winning the title (Mary Altaffer/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

Quote of the day

I'm really glad that it's not in cash

Iga Swiatek as she collected a cheque for 2.6m US dollars

Breaking new ground

Aussie success

Tiafoe out

Frances Tiafoe was devastated to lose to Carlos Alcaraz (Matt Rourke/AP)
(AP)

After his painful five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Friday, Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the USA team to take on Great Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands at the Davis Cup in Glasgow next week.

Who’s up next?

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud do battle in the men’s final on Sunday with more than just the title on the line.

Recommended

Whoever wins their first grand slam title will also become world number one, with Alcaraz in line to become the youngest man ever to top the rankings.

Hewett is bidding for the title in the men’s wheelchair singles but must try to stop Japan’s Shingo Kunieda, who is going for the calendar Grand Slam.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in