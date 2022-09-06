US Open day 8: Cameron Norrie exit ends British singles interest
The story of the eighth day of action from Flushing Meadows.
British interest in the singles at the US Open ended with a straight-sets defeat for Cameron Norrie at the hands of Andrey Rublev.
The result of the fourth round came on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where American Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal, meaning there will be a new men’s champion.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic at nearly 2.30am while Iga Swiatek battled back from a set down to see off Jule Niemeier and maintain her status as the women’s title favourite.
Picture of the day
Quote of the day
Serena taking it easy
Djokovic skips Davis Cup
After being unable to travel to the United States because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Novak Djokovic was set to make his return to action for Serbia in Davis Cup next week but he will miss the ties for “personal reasons”, captain Viktor Troicki told Sportski Zurnal.
Fallen seeds
Women: Danielle Collins (19), Petra Kvitova (21), Victoria Azarenka (26)Men: Rafael Nadal (2), Cameron Norrie (7), Marin Cilic (15)
Who’s up next?
The Nick Kyrgios show rolls back into town as the Australian takes on Karen Khachanov in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.
The big women’s match of the day sees American hope Coco Gauff meet in-form Caroline Garcia while fifth seed Casper Ruud takes on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.
In the men’s doubles, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Lloyd Glasspool will all be looking to reach the semi-finals with their respective partners.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.